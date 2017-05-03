Panthers claim defensive end Moore off waivers from 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have claimed defensive end Zach Moore off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
The team announced the move Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Moore entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots. He has had stints with Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, too.
Moore has eight career tackles and half a sack.
