Puig, Bellinger power Dodgers to 13-5 win over Giants

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers found themselves in a quick 4-0 hole Tuesday night. Then, they hit and walked their way back.

Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more RBIs with a bases-clearing triple as Los Angeles rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 13-5.

Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs, helping the Dodgers score six runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

The Dodgers managed 11 hits, including a homer by Gutierrez, but the Giants helped Los Angeles with nine walks.

"We were taking the walks we needed to, with a little bit of slug in there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Matt Moore (1-4) took the loss, lasting just 3 1/3 innings. He was charged with nine runs and six hits with five walks.

"That came back to haunt him and the whole staff," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It was just a long night. When your starter struggles and your bullpen, it usually does make for a long night."

Despite throwing 82 pitches the first three innings, Alex Wood (2-0) made it through the fifth to earn the victory. He allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

"I thought Alex was a lot better than his linescore," Roberts said.

Bellinger was originally slated to return to the minors Friday when several Dodgers are expected to be activated off the disabled list. But with two hits Tuesday, the rookie has gone 9 for 19 with seven runs, two homers and five RBIs during the team's last five games at home.

"There was nothing set in stone," Roberts said. "Obviously, things can change. Anyone who's followed our club over the last year and a half can see that things change daily or hourly."

The Dodgers have won five of their last six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Right-hander Johnny Cueto revealed after Monday's game that he has been battling a blister issue since the end of spring training. He is not expected to miss a start. "You have to be a little concerned," Bochy said. "The thing's been lingering around."

Dodgers: Adrian Gonzalez, who turns 35 on Monday, has been batting elbow and back soreness and did not start Tuesday. He did pinch hit to single in a run. Gonzalez has never been on the disabled list. He has yet to hit a home run. Roberts said he would start Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES

The Dodgers activated Gutierrez (hamstring) and started him Tuesday. They sent Scott Van Slyke down to play daily and work out some mechanical issues with his swing. ... The Giants recalled left-handed reliever Josh Osich and sent right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to Triple-A Sacramento.

MOORE INCONSISTENT

Moore (6.75 ERA) has been wildly erratic this season. He held the Dodgers to one run and two hits in seven innings in his last start. "It does get under my skin after a while," Moore said, "especially this season with six starts it seems like a Jekyll and Hyde case."

UP NEXT

Giants: Right-hander Jeff Samardzija will attempt to earn his first victory of the season in the series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Samardzija is 0-4 but coming off his best outing of the season. He gave up two earned runs and four hits and a walk, with five strikeouts in seven innings against the Padres.