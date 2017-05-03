Rain postpones Brewers at Cardinals game
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals' home game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night has been postponed by bad weather.
A makeup date was not immediately announced. Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Chase Anderson of the Brewers had been set to start the game.
The Cardinals said Thursday's game against the Brewers, originally scheduled for 12:45 p.m., had been pushed back to 6:15 p.m. because of the weather forecast.
Heavy rains have swollen many rivers to record levels in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hundreds of people have been displaced and thousands more are potentially in harm's way.
