Regina Pats forward Sam Steel named WHL player of the year

CALGARY — Sam Steel of the Regina Pats beat out Mathew Barzal of the Seattle Thunderbirds to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as Western Hockey League's player of the year for the 2016-17 season.

Steel also won the Bob Clarke Trophy for finishing as the league's top scorer in the regular season after registering 50 goals and 131 points in 66 games.

Steel, from Sherwood Park, Alta., and the Pats will take on Barzal and the Thunderbirirds in the WHL final, which begins on Friday and Saturday with the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Regina.

Pats general manager and coach John Paddock was named executive of the year and coach of the year for his part in Regina's league-leading 112-point season.

Seattle's Ethan Bear was selected as the WHL's top defenceman, while Aleksi Heponiemi of the Swift Current Broncos was voted as rookie of the year.

A pair of back-to-back winners were honoured as Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips won the goaltender of the year award for the second straight season, while Tyler Wong of the Lethbridge Hurricanes was named humanitarian of the year once again.

Other awards went to Brian King of the Silvertips as scholastic player of the year and Tyler Steenbergen of the Broncos as most sportsmanlike player.