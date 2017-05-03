Rockets' Nene fined for escalating fight with Spurs' Dedmon

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Houston Rockets centre Nene $15,000 for escalating a fight with San Antonio Spurs centre Dewayne Dedmon in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The league announced the fine Wednesday, hours before Game 2 tips off.

The scuffle occurred at the end of the third quarter on Monday night.

Nene was ejected for grabbing Dedmon's shoulder and pushing him away after Dedmon and Rockets guard James Harden got in each other's face. Dedmon was thrown out in the fourth quarter after arguing with officials during a free throw.