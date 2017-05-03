Ryan Williams lifts Ottawa Fury over FC Edmonton 1-0 in Canadian championship

OTTAWA — Ryan Williams scored in the 89th minute as the Ottawa Fury topped FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the qualifying round of the Canadian Championship.

Williams's right-footed shot from the centre of the box was all Ottawa needed to take an early lead in the two-part series.

It was the Fury's only shot on target, with Edmonton getting four shots on goal.

Ottawa goalkeeper Callum Irving was the star of the match with three key saves, one point blank on Edmonton midfielder Allan Zebie in the 59th minute.

The second leg is in Edmonton's Clarke Stadium on May 10. The winner faces Toronto FC in the tournament's semifinal on May 23 and 31.

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Montreal Impact meet in the other semifinal on May 23 and May 30.