Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1
(Ottawa leads series 2-1)
Nashville 2 St. Louis 1
(Nashville leads series 3-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
San Jose 2 Stockton 1 (OT)
(Barracuda win series 2-2)
San Diego 4 Ontario 1
(Gulls win series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 129 Washington 119
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Golden State 106 Utah 94
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 11 Toronto 5
Boston 5 Baltimore 2
Detroit 5 Cleveland 2
Houston 8 Texas 7
Minnesota 9 Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 4 (11 innings)
National League
Arizona 6 Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12 Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 2-1)
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
(Oilers lead series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)
Houston at San Antonion, 9:30 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto (Stroman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 1-2) at Boston (Pomeranz 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 2-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 0-0) at Houston (Morton 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-1) at Kansas City (Karns 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Cincinnati (Davis 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1) at Atlanta (Colon 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Miami (Conley 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
---