Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1

(Ottawa leads series 2-1)

Nashville 2 St. Louis 1

(Nashville leads series 3-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

San Jose 2 Stockton 1 (OT)

(Barracuda win series 2-2)

San Diego 4 Ontario 1

(Gulls win series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 129 Washington 119

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Golden State 106 Utah 94

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 11 Toronto 5

Boston 5 Baltimore 2

Detroit 5 Cleveland 2

Houston 8 Texas 7

Minnesota 9 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 4 (11 innings)

National League

Arizona 6 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 12 Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

(Penguins lead series 2-1)

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

(Oilers lead series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

--- 

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

Houston at San Antonion, 9:30 p.m.

(Rockets lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto (Stroman 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 1-2) at Boston (Pomeranz 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 2-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 0-0) at Houston (Morton 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-1) at Kansas City (Karns 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at Seattle (Iwakuma 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-0) at Cincinnati (Davis 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1) at Atlanta (Colon 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Conley 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

---

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular