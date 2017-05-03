Solarte, Schimpf homer back-to-back; Padres beat Rockies 6-2

SAN DIEGO — Yangervis Solarte and Ryan Schimpf hit back-to-back home runs off Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Tuesday night to spoil Bud Black's return to Petco Park.

Black managed the Padres from 2007 until he was fired on June 15, 2015. The Rockies came in leading the NL West by a half game over Arizona.

Chatwood (2-4) held the Padres hitless through five innings before they jumped on him. San Diego starter Trevor Cahill drew a leadoff walk and scored on Manuel Margot's triple, which bounced past the glove of diving centre fielder Charlie Blackmon. Wil Myers hit a one-out RBI double and was aboard for Solarte's shot to right. Schimpf followed with a moonshot estimated at 431 feet to right- centre .

It was Solarte's third and Schimpf's seventh. It was the second time this season the Padres went back-to-back. They also did it April 15 at Atlanta.

Cahill (2-2), who grew up in Vista in northern San Diego County, won his second straight home game. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked none.

Chatwood allowed five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked four.

San Diego's Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI single in the seventh and Colorado's Nolan Arenado had a bases-loaded, infield single in the eighth.

Colorado's Ian Desmond scored in the second when he stole second and Austin Hedges' throw ended up in centre field for a two-base error. Desmond had reached on a leadoff single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: C Tony Wolters left in the seventh, a few pitches after getting hit in the helmet with pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez's backswing.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 2.81) looks for his second win against San Diego. He earned his first big league win against the Padres on April 11.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-2, 4.71) has allowed 10 homers in five starts, including two in a 3-2 loss at Colorado on April 11.

___