Stroman leaves game after three innings with apparent tightness in throwing arm

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman left Wednesday's game against the Yankees in New York after three innings because of apparent tightness in his throwing arm.

Stroman allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs, before leaving the game. He also had two strikeouts and three walks and threw 66 pitches in total, 36 for strikes. New York won the game 8-6.

It was Stroman's shortest start since Aug. 15, 2014, when the Chicago White Sox chased him after just two outs.

Stroman, who has two complete games this season, is 2-2 with a 3.89 earned-run average through six starts. He was 9-10 with a .474 ERA in 32 starts last year.