Tigers' Paul Voelker suspended 50 for positive drug test

NEW YORK — Detroit Tigers pitcher Paul Voelker has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the banned stimulant Amphetamine.

The 24-year-old right-hander, selected in the 10th round of the 2014 amateur draft, was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in nine relief appearances this season for Double-A Erie of the Eastern League, where he made 52 appearances last year.