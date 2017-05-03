Traore scores twice as Ajax beats Lyon 4-1 in Europa semis

AMSTERDAM — Bertrand Traore scored two goals and created another as a rampant Ajax beat Lyon 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso forward Traore, who is on loan to Ajax from Chelsea, had been in doubt before kickoff with a groin injury. But the 21-year-old showed no ill effects as the four-time European Cup winner made the most of its first European semifinal since 1997.

In between his strikes, Traore lined up 19-year-old Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg to score Ajax's second in the 34th minute. Amin Younes added the hosts' fourth in the 49th minute, but Mathieu Valbuena's away goal for Lyon in the 66th will give his team at least a faint hope of advancing from next week's second leg in France.

Playing in the Amsterdam Arena for the first time since an announcement that the stadium will be renamed in honour of Ajax's greatest player, Johan Cruyff, the Amsterdam team put in a performance that would have made him proud. It also showed that this young Ajax team could be strong enough to win its first continental title since 1995.

Poor finishing and good goalkeeping combined to keep the score respectable for Lyon. Even the small group of French fans applauded Ajax players as they performed a lap of honour after the final whistle.

Manchester United plays Celta Vigo in Spain on Thursday in the other semifinal, first leg.

After a scrappy opening in which Lyon gave Ajax little time or space on the ball, Traore put Ajax ahead in the 25th minute, leaping between a crowd of defenders to send a glancing header into the far corner from a free kick by Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech was also the provider for Traore's second in the 71st minute.

Traore created Ajax's second goal nine minutes after his first, powerfully heading a poor clearance by Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes into the path of Dolberg, who calmly fired a low volley past the goalkeeper.

Ajax should have been further ahead at the break. Left winger Younes popped up on the right just before half time and broke through the Lyon defence , but Lopes made amends for his earlier mistake by saving well.

The closest Lyon came in the first half was in the 10th minute when Lucas Tousart cut back the ball for Maxwel Cornet. But his side-foot shot from close range was saved by Andre Onana, one of several good saves by the Ajax goalkeeper on a night of relentless attacking by both teams.

Lyon top scorer Alexandre Lacazette had recovered sufficiently from a right hamstring injury to start on the bench and coach Bruno Genesio risked bringing him on midway through the second half in an attempt to get his team back into the match.

Younes made up for his earlier squandered chance soon after the break, running onto a pass by Ziyech and hitting a shot that was deflected and only just crossed the line.

Lyon grabbed a lifeline when Onana's despairing dive was not enough to keep out Valbuena's powerful shot.