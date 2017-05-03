Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1
(Ottawa leads series 2-1)
Nashville 2 St. Louis 1
(Nashville leads series 3-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
San Jose 2 Stockton 1 (OT)
(Barracuda win series 2-2)
San Diego 4 Ontario 1
(Gulls win series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Boston 129 Washington 119
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Golden State 106 Utah 94
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 11 Toronto 5
Boston 5 Baltimore 2
Detroit 5 Cleveland 2
Houston 8 Texas 7
Minnesota 9 Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 4 (11 innings)
National League
Arizona 6 Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12 Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1
---