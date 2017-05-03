Sports

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1

(Ottawa leads series 2-1)

Nashville 2 St. Louis 1

(Nashville leads series 3-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

San Jose 2 Stockton 1 (OT)

(Barracuda win series 2-2)

San Diego 4 Ontario 1

(Gulls win series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Boston 129 Washington 119

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Golden State 106 Utah 94

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 11 Toronto 5

Boston 5 Baltimore 2

Detroit 5 Cleveland 2

Houston 8 Texas 7

Minnesota 9 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 4 (11 innings)

National League

Arizona 6 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 12 Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1

---

