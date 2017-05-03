Two-time Canadian Olympian Inaki Gomez retires from race walking

TORONTO — Canadian race walker Inaki Gomez has announced his retirement.

Gomez, from Vancouver, joined forces with Evan Dunfee, Ben Thorne and Mathieu Bilodeau to capture the silver medal at the 2016 IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships.

He was also a part of a 1-2 finish for Canada in the 20-kilometre event at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games, finishing behind Dunfee to take the silver medal.

The two-time Olympian retires as the reigning Canadian record holder in the 5000-metre, 10km and 20km race walk events.

"As I step away, I remember and cherish what this sport has given me," Gomez said in a statement. "I think (Olympic swimmer) Ryan Cochrane said it best: 'It has been both a pleasure and an honour to be part of Team Canada.'