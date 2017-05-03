Vancouver Canucks re-sign sox-foot-five defenceman Andrey Pedan

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Andrey Pedan to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pedan, 23, appeared in 52 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets last season, recording five goals, five assists and 100 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-five, 218-pound defenceman made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2015-16, playing 13 games and recording 18 penalty minutes.

Vancouver acquired the native of Kaunas, Lithuania, from the New York Islanders in exchange for Alexandre Mallet and a 2016 third-round selection on Nov. 25, 2014. He was originally selected 63rd overall by the Islanders at the 2011 NHL draft.