2nd test: West Indies beats Pakistan by 106 runs

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The West Indies beat Pakistan by 106 runs for a series-levelling victory as Shannon Gabriel took 5-11 on the last day of the second test on Thursday.

Pakistan was all out for 81 in its second innings in 34.4 overs, unable to cope with the pace of Gabriel, who finished with match figures of 9-92.

Pakistan's collapse was sudden but not surprising. It went to lunch at 35-5 then quickly dropped to 36-7.

Sarfraz Ahmed was the final man out in the afternoon session, top scorer on 23 in a familiar second-innings collapse by the tourists.

Earlier, West Indies lost its 10th wicket in the morning after only five balls to be all out for 268, a lead of 187.

Legspinner Yasir Shah finished with 7-94, his 10th test five-for.

Pakistan scored 393 in reply to West Indies' first-innings 312.