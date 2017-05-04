B.C. Lions announce Canadian receiver Shawn Gore has retired from football

SURREY, B.C. — Canadian receiver Shawn Gore has retired from football, the B.C. Lions announced Thursday.

In seven CFL seasons with the Lions, the 30-year-old had 307 catches for 3,911 yards and 20 touchdowns in 113 games.

The press release announcing Gore's retirement stated he was looking to "pursue a new path."

The Toronto native suffered a concussion in Week 15 last season and was missed one game before returning to the lineup.

Gore played the next two weeks, but was hurt again and sat out the regular-season finale and the West Division semifinal before suiting up for the Lions' blowout loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the West final.

"(Gore) is an outstanding husband and father," Lions head coach and general manager Wally Buono said in a statement. "We are very grateful for his many contributions to our organization both on and off the field."

A second-round pick in 2010 out of Bishop's University, Gore won the Grey Cup with the Lions the following season.

His best year came in that championship campaign when he recorded 60 catches for 836 yards and a touchdown.

After a couple of lean years statistically, Gore bounced back in 2016, falling just one catch and one yard short of his career highs in two fewer games.

"I am proud to have played my professional football career with the B.C. Lions," said Gore. "I thank the entire B.C. Lions family for a great seven years. My fellow teammates, coaches and fans have made this a truly memorable experience."