Sports

Cardinals' Fowler, Piscotty hurt against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, left, runs up the first base line as teammate Aledmys Diaz, right, heads in to score on a two-run triple during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, left, runs up the first base line as teammate Aledmys Diaz, right, heads in to score on a two-run triple during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty left Thursday night's game against Milwaukee after getting hurt.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second inning. Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in right field.

Fowler strained his right shoulder in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.

Randal Grichuk moved from left to centre and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular