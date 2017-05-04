Former Czech Republic coach returns to Viktoria Plzen

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Viktoria Plzen says former Czech Republic national team coach Pavel Vrba has returned to the club.

Vrba has signed a three-year contract to coach the team, starting next season.

Vrba was in charge of Plzen from 2008-13, winning two titles. He led the club to the Champions League twice in three years, relying on attractive, attacking soccer.

He took over the national team in 2014 and ended his contract last year after the team was eliminated at the European Championship in France. He then coached Anzhi Makhachkala in the Russian league.