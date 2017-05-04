Hanigan's hit lifts Rockies over Padres in 11 innings, 3-2

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Hanigan's RBI infield single in the 11th inning lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Hanigan, who had homered earlier in his Rockies' debut, hit a grounder up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded, but he was unable to flip the ball to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force. That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland followed for his 12th save, although the tying run did reach base.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss.

Adam Ottavino walked the bases loaded in the eighth and Yangervis Solarte tied the game off reliever Jake McGee. Solarte just beat a relay on his potential double-play grounder to even the score.

Rookie Kyle Freeland threw six innings of shutout ball but Colorado's stellar bullpen couldn't corral San Diego.

Freeland pitched 6 1/3 innings and was charged with one run and three hits. He notched four strikeouts and two walks.

The Padres finally got to Freeland in the seventh, chasing him after Hunter Renfroe's RBI double sliced the deficit to 2-1. Freeland was lifted after his one-out walk to Ryan Schrimp but relievers Scott Oberg and Ottavino sat down pinch-hitters Spangenberg and Hector Sanchez.

Hanigan smacked a seventh-inning solo homer, his first of the year, pushing the Rockies ahead 2-0. Reliever Ryan Buchter elevated a 91 mph fastball and Hanigan, a veteran backup, got just enough of it to clear the fence in left, with the ball travelling 364 feet.

Freeland, who absorbed his lone loss this season when facing the Padres last month, retired 18 of the first 20 batters he faced. Of the two hits San Diego collected over that span, one was of the infield variety.

Perdomo was strangely effective. Pitching from behind to many batters, he lasted six innings, charged with one run and five hits. His 90 pitches produced five strikeouts and two walks.

A struggling Perdomo had to wiggle from a jam in the third when he loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks with one out. But he avoided the trouble by getting Desmond to ground into a double play.

The Rockies struck first in the second when Alexi Amarista, an ex-Padre, drove in Desmond with an RBI single. Desmond had the first of three consecutive singles, with Amarista's giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Mark Reynolds had three hits for the Rockies.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (0-1, 7.20) begins a 10-game home stand in a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Marquez didn't figure into the decision when he pitched five innings and allowed six runs and seven hits when facing Arizona on Sunday.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.82) takes the hill as the Dodgers arrive to open a three-game series on Friday. Chacin has shined in two starts at Petco Park this season, winning both games while throwing scoreless ball in 14 2/3 innings.

