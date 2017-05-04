Jets cut injured S Marcus Gilchrist, re-sign LB Bruce Carter

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have released veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist, a move that appeared a strong possibility after the team drafted safeties with their first two picks last week.

The Jets also announced Thursday that they have re-signed backup linebacker Bruce Carter and released fullback Chris Swain and cornerback Nick Marshall, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.

Gilchrist's future with the Jets was uncertain after he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee on the opening kickoff of the second half of New York's win at San Francisco on Dec. 11. After the Jets drafted LSU's Jamal Adams in the first round and Florida's Marcus Maye in the second, that made Gilchrist expendable.

Gilchrist, 28, had five interceptions in 29 games with the Jets in two seasons. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers.

