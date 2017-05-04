NHL Playoff Capsules

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins found a way to win without injured star Sidney Crosby.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 36 shots, rookie Jake Guentzel took advantage of a fortunate bounce for his playoff-leading eighth goal and the defending Stanley Cup champions held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Justin Schultz scored in a second straight game and Patric Hornqvist picked up his third of the post-season as Pittsburgh took a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Penguins played without Crosby, who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in Game 3.

Pittsburgh has a chance to eliminate the Capitals in Game 5 on Saturday in Washington.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt scored for the Capitals. Braden Holtby finished with 15 saves, but Washington failed to even the series despite controlling play for long stretches.

DUCKS 4, OILERS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored 45 seconds into overtime, lifting Anaheim to the win in Game 4 of its second-round playoff series.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf set up the winning score and finished with two goals and two assists. Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won two in a row after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

Drake Caggiula, Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic scored for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot had 35 saves.

Game 5 is Friday night, back in Southern California.

Anaheim had a 3-2 lead before Caggiula snapped a rebound over John Gibson's head at 18:18 of the third. It was the rookie's first career playoff point.