OHL: Otters hold on to beat Steelheads, take Game 1 of championship series

ERIE, Pa. — The Erie Otters have the early edge in the Ontario Hockey League final.

Dylan Strome's second-period goal stood up as the winner as Erie downed the Mississauga Steelheads 2-1 on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect is second in playoff scoring behind teammate Alex DeBrincat. Strome has 12 goals and 26 points in 18 games while DeBrincat has nine goals and 31 points in 18 contests.

DeBrincat was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 for just the third time all post-season.

Warren Foegele opened the scoring 5:38 into the second period and Strome doubled the lead at 14:45.

Stefan LeBlanc got one back for the Steelheads with 2:35 remaining in regulation.

Troy Timpano only had to make 13 saves for the win as Matthew Mancina turned away 26-of-28 shots in defeat.

Mississauga's Spencer Watson, who leads the OHL post-season with 14 goals in 16 games, led his team with three shots on net.

Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at the Erie Insurance Arena before the series shifts to Mississauga's Hershey Centre for Games 3 and 4.