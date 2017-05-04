Regina Rams linebacker Michael Stefanovic fails doping test at CFL combine

OTTAWA — University of Regina linebacker Michael Stefanovic had an anti-doping rule violation asserted against him by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport on Thursday after he tested positive during an out-of-competition doping control.

Stefanovic's urine sample, collected at the Canadian Football League's Western Regional Combine on March 23, revealed the presence of drostanolone, a prohibited anabolic agent.

He is pursuing a hearing to contest the CCES's assertion of a violation. His case remains open until the conclusion of the hearing and any subsequent appeal. At this point, he does not have an anti-doping rule violation.