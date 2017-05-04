Resorts in France, Austria bid for 2023 ski worlds

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Resorts in France and Austria are competing to host the 2023 ski world championships.

The International Ski Federation says French resorts Courchevel and Meribel have teamed up to apply in a contest with Austria's Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Neither has bid recently, but Saalbach hosted the 1991 worlds. Although none of the venues is a permanent fixture on the World Cup circuit, Courchevel regularly hosted women's slalom and giant slalom races since 2010. Meribel also staged the week-long World Cup Finals in 2015.

Saalbach last hosted the World Cup in 2015 with two men's speed races.

FIS also says Planica, Slovenia, and Trondheim, Norway, want to host the 2023 Nordic ski worlds.