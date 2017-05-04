Roma loses appeal against 2-match ban for Kevin Strootman

ROME — Roma's appeal against Kevin Strootman's two-match ban has been rejected, meaning the midfielder will miss matches against AC Milan and Juventus.

The Italian soccer federation's appeal court rejected Roma's attempt to overturn the suspension Thursday, confirming the decision to ban Strootman for his dive during Sunday's derby match against Lazio.

Roma lost the match 3-1 but had levelled through Daniele De Rossi's penalty after Wallace was judged to have tripped Strootman.

Television replays showed Wallace did not touch Strootman's ankle when the Netherlands midfielder went down in the area.

A Roma loss at Milan on Sunday would hand Juventus the title if the Bianconeri avoid defeat at home against Torino the previous day.