Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2

(Penguins lead series 3-1)

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 1

(Griffins lead series 1-0)

--- 

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Cleveland 125 Toronto 103

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

San Antonion 121 Houston 96

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6

Boston 4 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 3 Detroit 2

Houston 10 Texas 1

Minnesota 7 Oakland 4

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7

National League

Arizona 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 0

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

(Second Round)

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

(Senators lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

(Second Round)

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League



Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League



Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lynn 3-1), 1:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Interleague



Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

---



