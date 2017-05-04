Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2
(Penguins lead series 3-1)
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 1
(Griffins lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland 125 Toronto 103
(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
San Antonion 121 Houston 96
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6
Boston 4 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 3 Detroit 2
Houston 10 Texas 1
Minnesota 7 Oakland 4
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7
National League
Arizona 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 0
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
(Second Round)
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
(Senators lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
(Second Round)
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
(Celtics lead series 2-0)
Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Wright 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lynn 3-1), 1:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 7:35 p.m.
Interleague
Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
