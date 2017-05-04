South Africa hires Stuart Baxter for 2nd stint as coach
JOHANNESBURG — Stuart Baxter has been appointed coach of South Africa, ending a long search that began when his predecessor was fired last year for misconduct.
Baxter will take charge of South Africa for the second time after coaching the team from 2004-05. His first stint ended after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.
Baxter is coaching South African club SuperSport United, and the South African Football Association has been in negotiations with SuperSport for weeks to secure his release.
SAFA says Baxter will see out the Premier Soccer League season before joining the national team.
Baxter's first task is an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in June. That qualifier is just two weeks after his last scheduled league game with SuperSport.