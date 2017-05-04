Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96, but lose Parker
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece.
Parker did not return after hurting his left leg with 8:43 remaining in the game. Spurs officials said Parker will undergo an MRI on Thursday morning and update his status after, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said following that game that "it's not good."
Parker fell to the court after missing an uncontested short jumper. He grabbed his left knee immediately upon landing and remained on the court for a few minutes. He attempted to walk, but had to be carried by teammates to the back. Spurs owner Julianna Hawn Holt rose from her courtside seat to point and scream at an official after Parker exited the game.
Parker finished with 18 points and four assists in 26 minutes.
Houston point guard James Harden was limited to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting.
The Rockets shot 11 for 34 on 3-pointers after going 22 for 50 in their 126-99 victory in Game 1 on Monday night. They host Game 3 on Friday.
The start was as frenetic as Game 1, but the Spurs kept pace this time. The teams shot a combined 15 for 25 in the opening six minutes, including 5 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Popovich started Pau Gasol in place of David Lee to give the Spurs another outside shooter in the starting lineup and it paid off early. San Antonio shot 62
The Spurs finished at 54
LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points after being limited to four in the opener, and Danny Green added 12.
Leonard tied his
Harden led a charge in the second half, but not with his
Spurs reserve Jonathon Simmons provided a lift, scoring consecutive baskets at the close of the third quarter and then opening the fourth by diving into the front row of seats to save a loose ball that led to Manu Ginobili's layup. On the ensuing possession, Simmons completed a three-point play off a dunk.
TIP-INS
Rockets: Houston had scored 100 points in every playoff game this season. . Harden entered Wednesday averaging 31.0 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds this
Spurs: Parker joined longtime teammate Tim Duncan as the only players born outside the United States to score 4,000 points in the
