Star point guard Kyle Lowry misses Raptors practice with sore ankle

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith during the second half in Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Point guard Kyle Lowry missed the Toronto Raptors' practice today with an injured ankle.

Lowry suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Norman Powell in Game 2 of the Raptors' NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against Cleveland.

The team said Lowry will undergo tests later today.

The Raptors can ill afford to lose their all-star guard for long as they are returning to Toronto down 2-0 in the best-of-seven semifinal.

