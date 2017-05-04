Star point guard Kyle Lowry misses Raptors practice with sore ankle
CLEVELAND — Point guard Kyle Lowry missed the Toronto Raptors' practice today with an injured ankle.
Lowry suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Norman Powell in Game 2 of the Raptors' NBA Eastern Conference semifinal against Cleveland.
The team said Lowry will undergo tests later today.
The Raptors can ill afford to lose their all-star guard for long as they are returning to Toronto down 2-0 in the best-of-seven semifinal.