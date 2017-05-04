Strycova, Barthel, Pliskova advance to semis of Prague Open

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Third-seeded Barbora Strycova overcame a second set scare on the way to beating eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in an all-Czech quarterfinal at the Prague Open on Thursday.

Siniakova was treated for an apparent right thigh muscle problem at 3-4 in the second set before breaking Strycova twice and converting her fourth set point. It was the first set Strycova lost at the tournament.

Strycova moved on to meet Mona Barthel, the German who topped Camila Giorgi of Italy in another quarterfinal 7-6 (0), 7-6 (6).