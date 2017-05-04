Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2
(Penguins lead series 3-1)
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
(Series tied 2-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 1
(Griffins lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland 125 Toronto 103
(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
San Antonion 121 Houston 96
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6
Boston 4 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 3 Detroit 2
Houston 10 Texas 1
Minnesota 7 Oakland 4
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7
National League
Arizona 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1
---
MLS
Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 0
---
