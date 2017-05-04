Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2

(Penguins lead series 3-1)

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 1

(Griffins lead series 1-0)

--- 

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Cleveland 125 Toronto 103

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

San Antonion 121 Houston 96

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 6

Boston 4 Baltimore 2

Cleveland 3 Detroit 2

Houston 10 Texas 1

Minnesota 7 Oakland 4

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 7

National League

Arizona 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 13 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 1

---

MLS

Toronto FC 2 Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 New York 0

---

