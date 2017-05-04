Wild's Jason Zucker has surgery to repair midsection muscle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker has undergone surgery to repair a muscle in his midsection, with recovery expected in time for the start of training camp.

The Wild announced Thursday the surgery went as planned for a bilateral core muscle repair.

Zucker had 22 goals and 25 assists in 79 games this season, all career highs. The 25-year-old had a plus-34 rating, tied with teammate Ryan Suter for the NHL lead during the regular season.

Zucker, a second-round draft pick out of the University of Denver in 2010, made his debut with the Wild in 2012.

The surgery was performed in Philadelphia by midsection specialist Dr. William Meyers, who has treated abdominal and groin injuries for athletes across pro sports for decades.

