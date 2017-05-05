Barthel, Pliskova advance to Prague Open final

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Qualifier Mona Barthel rallied to upset third-seeded Barbora Strycova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the final of the Prague Open on Friday.

Big-serving Pliskova was 5-2 up in the second set but faced a break point at 30-40. The Czech served two straight aces — out of a total 17 — before converting her first match point to advance to her second career WTA final. She won her only title last year.