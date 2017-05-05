Baseball Capsules

BOSTON — Manny Machado hit a long three-run shot for his third homer of the series and the Baltimore Orioles capped four tense days at Fenway Park with an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Machado hit a 466-foot drive over the Green Monster during a five-run fourth inning. Seth Smith had four of Baltimore's 17 hits.

In a four-game set marred by beanballs, brushbacks and racial rancour , the finale was a sedate affair decided in the fourth when the Orioles turned a two-run deficit into a 6-3 lead. Tyler Wilson (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings while making a spot start because scheduled pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez was forced to come out of the bullpen Wednesday.

Boston right-hander Kyle Kendrick (0-1) made his season debut and allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings. Dustin Pedroia homered for the Red Sox— the first of the year for the 2008 AL MVP.

NATIONALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 11 to bounce back from his worst outing this season, helping Washington to the victory.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He also was 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in Washington's first run with a second-inning infield single that pitcher Braden Shipley could not pick up with his bare hand.

The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the fourth and the seventh, the only two innings he allowed a hit. He gave up Jake Lamb's homer in the seventh.

Matt Albers pitched the eighth, Joe Blanton gave up Paul Goldschmidt's leadoff homer in the ninth and Enny Romero finished the four-hitter for his second major league save.

Shipley (0-1) gave up three runs, five hits and six walks in four-plus innings.

RAYS 5, MARLINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Beckham homered twice for the second time in eight days, driving in four runs to lead Tampa Bay to the win.

Matt Andriese (2-1) struck out eight over seven innings to match his longest outing this season. Dee Gordon hit a run-scoring single off Chih-Wei Hu in the ninth before Alex Colome got the final out for his eighth save.

The Rays won three of four games to take the Citrus Series between the intrastate rivals, winning twice before small crowds in Miami before returning home to mostly-empty Tropicana Field on Wednesday and Thursday.

Miami right-hander Dan Straily (1-2) allowed four runs and three hits in five innings.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, sending the Brewers to the victory against banged-up Cardinals.

Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty departed after the second inning with a strained right hamstring and centre fielder Dexter Fowler came out following the third with a strained right shoulder.

Milwaukee got its first series win at St. Louis since April 28-30, 2014, ending a streak of 15 series losses and two splits.

With the score 4-4, Aguilar hit for Oliver Drake (2-0) and homered against Matt Bowman (1-1) in his 100th career big league at-bat over four seasons.

Neftali Feliz pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

WHITE SOX 8, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Derek Holland struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings, helping the White Sox earn a split of their four-game series against the Royals.

Holland (3-2) was charged with two runs, one earned, and three hits. The left-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his first six outings this season.

Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson homered for Chicago, which finished with 11 hits.

Kansas City right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-3) surrendered five runs before leaving with a strained right hamstring with one out in the fifth. The Royals said Kennedy will be evaluated Friday to determine the severity of the injury.

RANGERS 10, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also connected, and Texas stopped a four-game slide.

After twice giving up leads earlier in the series, the Rangers went ahead 4-0 in the first inning and used the bullpen to help avoid a four-game sweep.

A.J. Griffin (3-0) picked up the win, yielding one earned run in five innings in his return from the disabled list after being sidelined by gout in his left ankle.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth straight start for Houston. Joe Musgrove (1-3) allowed five runs, four earned, and five hits in four innings.

CUBS 5, PHILLIES 4, 13 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. doubled leading off the 13th inning and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Freddy Galvis, giving the Cubs the win.

Kris Bryant had four hits, Miguel Montero homered and drove in two runs, and Matt Szczur and Addison Russell hit run-scoring doubles as the Cubs extended their winning streak to three.

Koji Uehara (1-2), Chicago's eighth pitcher, got three straight outs for the victory.

Cameron Rupp and Maikel Franco homered for Philadelphia, which has lost six of seven, and Cesar Hernandez had four hits. Joely Rodriguez (1-1) got the loss.

REDS 4, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Cincinnati to its fourth win in five games.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds improved to 6-1 against the Pirates this year. Tim Adleman (1-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his fifth save.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five. Ivan Nova (3-3) gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

ATHLETICS 8, TWINS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jharel Cotton struck out nine in six innings and Ryon Healy hit his fourth home run, leading Oakland to the win.

Cotton (3-3) gave up three runs and three hits, and Stephen Vogt had two hits and two RBIs to help the A's avoid a three-game sweep. Santiago Casilla struck out Miguel Sano with the bases loaded in the ninth for his fifth save in six tries, Sano's fourth strikeout of the afternoon.

Kyle Gibson (0-4) gave up four runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings. The Twins removed centre fielder Byron Buxton in the sixth inning after he collided with the wall while making a catch.

The A's, who had scored two runs or fewer in six of their previous nine games, tied a season high with 14 hits.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 2, 11 INNINGS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan Hanigan's RBI infield single in the 11th inning lifted Colorado to the victory.

Hanigan, who also homered in his Rockies debut, hit a grounder up the middle that Erick Aybar fielded, but he was unable to flip the ball to Cory Spangenberg at second for a force. That allowed Ian Desmond to score.

Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. Greg Holland got three outs for his 12th save.

Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss.

MARINERS 11, ANGELS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Valencia homered and had four hits, Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and Seattle beat Los Angeles.

Miranda (3-2) settled in after a rocky second inning, giving up two runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out five for the game.