Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman expected to make next start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says Marcus Stroman will make his next scheduled start Monday night against Cleveland.

Stroman departed after three innings, his shortest start in three years, in the Blue Jays' 8-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night because of tightness in his right armpit.

"Said he's good to go," Gibbons said before Friday night's game at Tampa Bay. "Said he's feeling good."

Selected MVP of the World Baseball Classic after helping the U.S. win its first WBC title, Stroman allowed five runs and six hits in his shortest start since the Chicago White Sox chased him after two outs on Aug. 15, 2014.

Last in the AL East, Toronto is also missing starting pitchers Aaron Sanchez (split finger nail) and J.A. Happ (elbow soreness) along with third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring).

Sanchez is scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday and is to pitch at extended spring training Tuesday. Happ is playing catch but has not thrown off a mound.

Gibbons expects Donaldson and Tulowitzki to return during a nine-game homestand that begins Monday.

"They're moving in the right direction," Gibbons said.

Toronto designated right-hander Mat Latos for assignment. Latos, previously listed as Sunday's scheduled start against the Rays, will be replaced by Joe Biagini.

"I think he has a chance to be a good one," Gibbons said of Biagini, who has worked out of the bullpen.

Gibbons said would be pleased if Biagini pitched four innings Sunday.