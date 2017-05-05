Bordeaux drops points in Europa League bid after 2-2 draw

PARIS — Bordeaux dropped valuable points in its chase for a European spot after drawing 2-2 at Saint-Etienne in the French league on Friday.

Bordeaux is battling with Marseille to finish in fifth place and earn a place in next season's Europa League. The draw moves Bordeaux two points ahead of its main rival, which has a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Midfielder Adam Ounas put Bordeaux ahead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute. Slovenia centre forward Robert Beric equalized on the stroke of halftime.

Bordeaux regained the lead five minutes after the break through striker Gaetan Laborde, but midfielder Vincent Pajot replied midway through the second half.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, but trails Bordeaux by seven points and has no realistic chance of reaching the Europa League.

At the top, the league title is almost decided.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is on the verge of losing its title following last weekend's defeat at Nice, and trails leader Monaco by three points.

Champions League semifinalist Monaco has both a game in hand on PSG and a vastly superior goal difference, meaning it can effectively seal the title if it wins at Nancy and PSG loses at home to Bastia in Saturday's games.