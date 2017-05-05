Buffalo Bills agree to sign 13 undrafted rookie free agents

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reached deals with 13 undrafted rookie free agents, including West Virginia receiver Daikiel Shorts.

The additions up Buffalo's roster to 92 players, two over the limit, putting the team in a position to make two cuts.

Shorts led the Mountaineers with 894 yards receiving and five touchdowns last season. Nebraska receiver Brandon Reilly was among the additions.

The Bills addressed depth at tight end by adding Tennessee's Jason Croom and Louisville's Keith Towbridge.

Buffalo also agreed to sign defensive backs B.T. Sanders (Nicholls State), Marcus Sayles (West Georgia) and Jeremy Tyler (West Virginia); defensive linemen Marquavius Lewis (South Carolina) and Nigel Williams (Virginia Tech); guards Greg Pyke (Georgia) and Zach Voytek (New Haven); running back Jordan Johnson (Buffalo); and punter Austin Rehkow (Idaho).

