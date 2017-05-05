Byron Froese helps Crunch top Marlies 3-1 in Game 1 of playoff series
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byron Froese had the eventual winner as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Friday in Game 1 of their American Hockey League second-round playoff series.
Erik Condra and Yanni Gourde also scored for Syracuse, which will host Game 2 on Saturday. Mike McKenna made 24 saves for the win.
Andreas Johnsson was the lone scorer for Toronto and Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 26 shots in net.
The Crunch went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Marlies couldn't score on their four man advantages.
Most Popular
-
Shaughnessy property owners compare high-density housing to slave ships
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Jury sees video of Taylor Samson walking into William Sandeson's apartment
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles