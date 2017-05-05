Byron Froese helps Crunch top Marlies 3-1 in Game 1 of playoff series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Byron Froese had the eventual winner as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Friday in Game 1 of their American Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Erik Condra and Yanni Gourde also scored for Syracuse, which will host Game 2 on Saturday. Mike McKenna made 24 saves for the win.

Andreas Johnsson was the lone scorer for Toronto and Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 26 shots in net.