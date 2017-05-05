Canada's Raonic defeats Tomic in quarter-final play at Istanbul Open

ISTANBUL — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the semifinals at the Istanbul Open with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) victory over Australia's Bernard Tomic on Friday.

Raonic, the No. 1 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed one hour 49 minutes to complete the win.

Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Belgium's Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-1 and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman topped Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-2. Viktor Troicki won the other quarter-final when fellow Serb Laslo Djere retired at 6-2, 2-3.