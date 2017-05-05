Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse settles for fifth-place finish in 100 metres

DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Andre De Grasse settled for a fifth-place finish in the 100 metres at the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday.

It was the first individual race of the season for the 22-year-old sprinter from Markham, Ont.

De Grasse, racing in the sixth lane, had a slow start and finished in 10.21 seconds.

Akani Simbine of South Africa won gold in 9.99 seconds.

Jamaica's Asafa Powell was second in 10.08 and Femi Ogunode of Qatar finished third in 10.13.