Czech soccer federation head still detained after raid
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A Prague court ruled in
The federation headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday, with Miroslav Pelta detained. Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta, who has denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors said they are investigating possible fraud involving Pelta, the federation and two education ministry senior officials in connection with state subsidies from the ministry.
More details have not been given.
The federation said Friday in a statement that it has done nothing illegal.