Czech soccer federation head still detained after raid

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A Prague court ruled in favour Friday of a prosecution request to further detain the Czech soccer federation's chairman.

The federation headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday, with Miroslav Pelta detained. Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said they are investigating possible fraud involving Pelta, the federation and two education ministry senior officials in connection with state subsidies from the ministry.

More details have not been given.