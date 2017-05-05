Djokovic splits up with his longtime coach Vajda
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has announced he is splitting up with his longtime coach Marian Vajda and two other team members, saying he wants to find "the winning spark on the court again."
Djokovic lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray after a slump in form following his French Open title last year.
Vajda started working with Djokovic in 2006, and the last three seasons with Boris Becker, who quit last year.
Djokovic says he is thinking of hiring a new coach, but "does not want to rush things."