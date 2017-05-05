Eddie Lacy's garage sale for charity a huge hit
DE PERE, Wis. — Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake.
The running back launched a two-day garage sale at his home in suburban Green Bay on Friday and it was basically sold out before dinner. T-shirts, unused Under Armor cleats, Packers hoodies and more — all gone in a matter of hours.
