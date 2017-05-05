Eddie Lacy's garage sale for charity a huge hit

DE PERE, Wis. — Eddie Lacy may be gone from the Green Bay Packers, but he left a nice legacy in his wake.

The running back launched a two-day garage sale at his home in suburban Green Bay on Friday and it was basically sold out before dinner. T-shirts, unused Under Armor cleats, Packers hoodies and more — all gone in a matter of hours.

Lacy says he is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to charity. Items that go unsold will be donated to Freedom House in Green Bay, which serves area families in need of housing.

Lacy, a star in college at Alabama, spent his first four seasons with the Packers and rushed for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent during the off-season .

