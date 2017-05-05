Erie Otters forward Alex DeBrincat named OHL most outstanding player

TORONTO — Erie Otters forward Alex DeBrincat was named Ontario Hockey League most outstanding player of the year on Friday.

He led the league with 65 goals and 127 points in 63 games this past season. The 19-year-old from Farmington Hills, Mich., had 62 assists and a plus-60 rating.

"We are absolutely elated for Alex," Otters general manager Dave Brown said in a release. "His continued perseverance and determination is what continues to allow him to excel in all areas. Alex's continued dedication to his teammates, organization, and his professional development is something that our entire organization admires and hope will be passed along to others.

"The Otters are thrilled for Alex and his family to be recognized with such a prestigious award."

DeBrincat was drafted in the second round of last year's NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's the third time in four years that the Red Tilson Trophy has been awarded to a member of the Otters. Connor Brown took the nod in 2014 and Connor McDavid won it in 2015.