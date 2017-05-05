Friday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
(Predators lead series 3-1)
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Canada 4 Czech Republic 1
Russia 2 Sweden 1 (shootout)
Finland 3 Belarus 2
Germany 2 United States 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
(Griffins lead series 1-0)
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 4-1), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 3-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Cain 2-0) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 2-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Koehler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 3-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) at San Diego (Chacin 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1)
---