Sports

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

(Predators lead series 3-1)

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Canada 4  Czech Republic 1

Russia 2  Sweden 1 (shootout)

Finland 3  Belarus 2

Germany 2  United States 1 

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

(Griffins lead series 1-0)

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 4-1), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 3-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cain 2-0) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 2-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Koehler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 3-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) at San Diego (Chacin 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1)

---

