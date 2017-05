TOKYO — Gamba Osaka squandered a chance to take over top spot in the J-League after drawing with Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 at home on Friday.

Gamba tied with Urawa in the standings, two behind leaders Kashima Antlers, who beat Reds 1-0 on Thursday.

Tiago Alves gave Shimizu the lead soon after the break, then Shu Kurata levelled for the hosts less than 10 minutes later.