Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat Predators 2-1

ST. LOUIS — Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the St. Louis Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four post-season goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

Jaskin put the Blues in front at 5:43 of the second period, banging home a rebound off an Alex Pietrangelo shot. It was Jaskin's second career playoff goal.

Jaskin was inserted into the lineup in place of Alexander Steen, who was sidelined with a lower-body injury. He had just one goal in 51 games this season.

Neal tied it with Nashville enjoying a two-man advantage with 6:10 left in the second. The power play was set up when Pietrangelo and Patrik Berglund both took minors with 7:19 left.

The Blues managed just one shot on goal, a 45-footer by Pietrangelo, during more than four straight minutes of power-play time between the first and second periods, including 1:50 of a 5-on-3 opportunity.

Mike Fisher had three blocks for the Predators — all on Vladimir Tarasenko — during the Blues' two-man advantage. St. Louis is a league-worse 2 for 28 on the power play in the post-season .