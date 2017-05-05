Sports

Jays claim Valdez from Athletics, designate fellow righty Latos for assignment

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Cesar Valdez from the Oakland Athletics and designated right-hander Mat Latos for assignment.

Valdez was optioned to triple-A Buffalo and right-hander Neil Ramirez was activated from the Bisons before Friday night's game at Tampa Bay.

Latos, who made his big-league debut in 2009 with San Diego, was 0-1 with a 6.60 earned-run average over three starts with Toronto.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in February and was called up last month when starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez suffered injuries.

 

 

  

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Toronto Blue Jays, sports, MLB

Most Popular