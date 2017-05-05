Julien Gauthier powers Sea Dogs past Armada 6-3 to win Game 1 of QMJHL championship

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Julien Gauthier scored twice, including the winner, and added an assist to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs past the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-3 on Friday night in Game 1 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's championship series.

Matthew Highmore also had a pair of goals and an assist for Saint John, which will host Game 2 on Saturday. Mathieu Joseph and Nathan Noel chipped in as well, while Callum Booth made 24 saves for the win.

TJ Melancon struck twice for the Armada, while Morgan Adams-Moisan also scored. Samuel Montembeault stopped 22 shots in net.