Mets put d'Arnaud on DL with bone bruise to right wrist

NEW YORK — Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right wrist, the latest setback for a New York team beset by several key injuries already this season.

The oft-injured d'Arnaud is expected to wear a splint for at least seven days and then rest his wrist until he can resume baseball activities. He is likely to be sidelined at least a couple of weeks.

The move opened a roster spot for right-hander Rafael Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league start of the season Friday night against the Miami Marlins.