Mets put d'Arnaud on DL with bone bruise to right wrist
NEW YORK — Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right wrist, the latest setback for a New York team beset by several key injuries already this season.
The oft-injured d'Arnaud is expected to wear a splint for at least seven days and then rest his wrist until he can resume baseball activities. He is likely to be sidelined at least a couple of weeks.
The move opened a roster spot for right-hander Rafael Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league start of the season Friday night against the Miami Marlins.
New York was already without three important players who got injured in April: ace Noah Syndergaard, slugger Yoenis Cespedes and first baseman Lucas Duda. Third baseman David Wright along with pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo have been on the DL since the beginning of the season.